419,306 Shares in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 419,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

