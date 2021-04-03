Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cars.com by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 662,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

