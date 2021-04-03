Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,428 Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Watford were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Watford by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Watford by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watford by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Watford alerts:

WTRE opened at $34.71 on Friday. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $690.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watford news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.