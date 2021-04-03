Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $3,252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.24 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

