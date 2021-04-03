Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Up 0.7%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.