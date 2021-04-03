Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $565,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,223 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

