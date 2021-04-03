Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 1,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

