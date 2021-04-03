Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 22,784 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.