Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells $25,039.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.