Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

VWDRY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

