Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

