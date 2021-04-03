Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $601,000 Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $625.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

