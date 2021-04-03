Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 17,013 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.17% of Tricida worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 51,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $9,136,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 86.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 559,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,298.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,179 shares of company stock valued at $378,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

