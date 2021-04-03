The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $202,392.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,286.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of ONEM opened at $41.23 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

