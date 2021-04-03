Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

PFSI stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $845,468.13. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 283,450 shares valued at $17,709,181. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

