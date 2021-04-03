Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. KB Home has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

