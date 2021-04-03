Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 87.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.15.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

