Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 904 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,435,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

