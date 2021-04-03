Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 59,625 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 59,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 586.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 72,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.