Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,782 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $150.36 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

