Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,260 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 241,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

