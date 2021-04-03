Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, "CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee."

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 82,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

