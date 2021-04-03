Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.57 and traded as high as C$8.86. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 1,788,245 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.27.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

