Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

