ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.39

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $6.72. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 1,556,902 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 284,605 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

