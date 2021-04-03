Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce earnings of $6.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.63 and the lowest is $5.81. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $7.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $28.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $29.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $39.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 166 shares of company stock worth $169,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,600.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $380.20 and a 1 year high of $1,710.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,323.97 and its 200-day moving average is $807.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.