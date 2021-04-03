The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. Analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 9.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

