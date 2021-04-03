ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $683,000 Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $3,702,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -350.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

