NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NVEE stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

