5,151 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 24,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $134.40 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $83.28 and a one year high of $143.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

