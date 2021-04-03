IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,742 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $129,096,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,594,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $64,004,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $58,632,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Shares of INFO opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

