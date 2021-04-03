ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $671,000 in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $4,386,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $7,121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $7,755,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.