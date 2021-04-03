Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,313 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

