ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares in the last quarter.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE SIG opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

