Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 40,637 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.