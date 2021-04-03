Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Trinseo worth $30,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 156,526 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $2,535,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock worth $5,863,887. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

