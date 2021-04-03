Emu NL (ASX:EMU) Insider Sells A$52,000.00 in Stock

Emu NL (ASX:EMU) insider Tim Staermose sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$52,000.00 ($37,142.86).

About EMU

Emu NL engages in the exploration of precious and base metal properties in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, and PGE deposits. Its flagship property is the Sunfire project covering an area of 31.3 square kilometers that is located in Bridgetown. The company also has an agreement to acquire the Monte Cristo Gold Prospect located in the Yalgoo Mineral Field of Western Australia.

