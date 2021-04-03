Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 78,858 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $37,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

