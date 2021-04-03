Neil Boehm Sells 2,053 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gentex by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Gentex by 31.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 24.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 186,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 68.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

