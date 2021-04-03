$87.65 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post $87.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.34 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $32.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $428.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.95 million to $431.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $497.60 million, with estimates ranging from $378.78 million to $539.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.20 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

