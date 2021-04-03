Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.69 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Royal Gold worth $36,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

