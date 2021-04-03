Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

EXTR stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,892 shares of company stock worth $1,596,895. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.