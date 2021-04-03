WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

NYSE WCC opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

