Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM has an average rating of Sell.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.