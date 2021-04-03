One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

OSS opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,383 shares of company stock worth $872,770. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

