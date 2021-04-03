Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

