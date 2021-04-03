Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

