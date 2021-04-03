Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $463.68

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 463.68 ($6.06) and traded as low as GBX 397.50 ($5.19). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 404.75 ($5.29), with a volume of 34,596 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 463.11.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

