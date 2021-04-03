Robert W. Baird Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $395.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $177.77 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.97 and a 200 day moving average of $335.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.