Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

